WWE Pushes Monday’s Smackdown House Show to October, Would Have Been Daniel Bryan’s Return

– The WWE house show this coming Monday that would have featured Daniel Bryan’s first match since WrestleMania 35 has been pushed back to October. Wrestling Inc reports that the show, which was set to take place on May 6th in Corbin, Kentucky, will now take place on October 17th as announced to ticket holders:

“This event has been rescheduled to October 17, 2019 (previously May 6, 2019). Original tickets remain valid. Ticket purchased with the original date may be refunded by request at point of purchase.”

The site notes that according to one ticket holder, fans are very unhappy about the last-minute change and that ticket sales were looking poor for the show due to the fact that the company ran a show in Lexington, Kentucky just last week. There were still several fifth-row seats available for $35 as well as non-floor seats at $15.

The show would have been Bryan’s first match coming back from the injury he suffered at WrestleMania 35. Bryan was set to face Kofi Kingston in the main event, with Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton also advertised.