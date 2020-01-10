wrestling / News
WWE Pushing Corbin, Kentucky To Be Renamed King Corbin, Kentucky
January 10, 2020 | Posted by
– According to WKYT, WWE is pushing to change Corbin, Kentucky to King Corbin, Kentucky. The push is being done as a way to promote Sunday’s WWE live event at the Corbin Arena.
WWE representatives and WWE camera crew will be out in front of the Colonel Sanders statue in downtown Corbin Sunday afternoon, collecting signatures for a petition for the name change and handing out tickets to the event.
