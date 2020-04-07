WWE Q1 Financial Results to Be Reported Later This Month

WWE will announce their first quarter financial results later this month. The company announced that the financial results will take place on April 23th, and that the call discussing the report will be at 5 PM ET instead of the usual 11 AM. You can see the full announcement below:

WWE® TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

STAMFORD, Conn., April 7, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after the close of the market. The Company’s Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and Interim CFO, Frank A. Riddick, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 5927456). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on April 23, 2020 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.