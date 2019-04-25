wrestling / News
UPDATED: WWE Stock Drops Following Q1 Financial Report
April 25, 2019 | Posted by
UPDATE: WWE stock has fallen $14.23 or 14.44%, to $84.31 following today’s WWE earnings report.
ORIGINAL: Following the release of this morning’s Q1 financials, the WWE stock is currently trading at $98.50. This is down $0.40 from yesterday. You can read more about the WWE financials below:
* Revenue Down vs. Last Year Vince McMahon Comments.
* Key WrestleMania Highlights, Company Touts Attendance & Gate.
* WWE Network at 1.58 Million Subscribers.
* https://411mania.com/wrestling/wwe-q1-financials-wwe-hypes-performance-of-tv-wwe-network-properties/.
