WWE Q2 Financials: Live Revenue Drops 97% Due to COVID-19

To the surprise of literally no one, today’s WWE Q2 financial report revealed a near-complete drop in live revenue due to COVID-19. WWE reported that revenues dropped to $1 million for Q2 2020, which is down 97% from Q2 2019’s $48.8 million, primarily due to the absence of live events and a corresponding decrease in ticket sales in North American and international markets. The government mandated cancellation and/ or relocation of events contributed to the staging of 53 fewer events in North America and 23 fewer events in international markets: