WWE Q2 Financials: Media Revenue Slightly Up, TV Deals Offset Lack of Saudi Income

– As noted, WWE released their 2020 Q2 WWE financials this afternoon, and revealed that media revenue managed to tick up without a Saudi show to boost them. The report noted:

Revenues were $200.1 million as compared to $197.0 million in the prior year quarter, as the escalation of core content rights fees, primarily due to the renewal of the Company’s domestic distribution agreements for its flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, was largely offset by the timing of the Company’s large-scale international event, Super ShowDown (held in February 2020 vs. June 2019).