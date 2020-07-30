wrestling / News
WWE Q2 Financials: Average WWE Network Subscribers Rise From Q1, Revenue Slightly Down Down Year-to-Year
July 30, 2020 | Posted by
WWE released their 2020 Q2 WWE financials this afternoon, and revealed the WWE Network subscriber numbers:
* WWE Network average paid subscribers declined year-to-year 1.5% to 1.66 million while ending paid subscribers increased 6% to 1.69 million.
* Revenue was down slightly compared to the same quarter as last year with $49.4 million compared to Q2 2019’s 51.8 million.