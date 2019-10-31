WWE Q3 Financials: WWE Live Event Revenue Down

WWE reported their third quarter 2019 financials this morning, and announced live event revenues declined $3.5 million to $23.2 million due to lower ticket sales at the Company’s North America events, primarily due to weaker performance and the staging of fewer events in North America.

* There were 74 total events (excluding NXT) in the current quarter, consisting of 67 events in North America and 7 events in international markets, as compared to 90 events in the prior year quarter, including 86 events in North America and 4 in international markets.

* North American ticket sales declined $4.1 million during the quarter, primarily due to lower attendance and the staging of 19 fewer events. Partially offsetting these declines, the average ticket price increased 6% to $56.64.

* International live event revenue of $2.3 million was essentially unchanged from the prior year quarter as the staging of three additional events was offset by reductions in the average ticket price and average attendance.