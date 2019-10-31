WWE Q3 Financials: WWE Media Revenues Increase

WWE reported their third quarter 2019 financials this morning, and announced media revenues increased to $146.1 million from $142.1 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the contractual escalation of core content rights fees, including license fees from the distribution of the Company’s flagship programs Raw and SmackDown, as well as the timing and performance of WWE Studios’ portfolio of releases. The growth was partially offset by the decline in WWE Network subscription revenues.