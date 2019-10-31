wrestling / News

WWE Q3 Financials: WWE Network Subscribers Down

October 31, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE reported their third quarter 2019 financials this morning, and announced the WWE Network averaged 1.51 million paid subscribers (down 9%), which was consistent with the Company’s guidance. It is also down from Q2 (1.68 million) and down from Q3 2018 (1.66 million). For the fourth quarter 2019, the Company projects average paid subscribers of approximately 1.43 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 10%.

