WWE Q4 Conference Call Report: Vince Talks ‘Transformative Changes’ Coming to The WWE Network, Says AEW Hasn’t Changed Them

– WWE conducted their Q4 2019 conference call today, here are some highlights…

* Michael Weitz welcomes us to the call and breaks down the basics of today’s report.

* Vince thanks us for joining the call, praising the record revenues due to new TV deals. FOX & USA are powerful platforms for them and they will continue to grow. Strategy will not change following the change in management. They plan go remain strong in 2020, and are looking for new ways to distribute and monetize their services. They are constantly making changes for the better. – WWE conducted their Q4 2019 conference call today, here are some highlights…

* Michael Weitz welcomes us to the call and breaks down the basics of today’s report.

* Vince thanks us for joining the call, praising the record revenues due to new TV deals. FOX & USA are powerful platforms for them and they will continue to grow. Strategy will not change following the change in management. They plan go remain strong in 2020, and are looking for new ways to distribute and monetize their services. They are constantly making changes for the better. Vince is confident in reshaping and growing the company.

* We get more breakdown from the previously released numbers and more praise of the TV deals, which off set loss from lower network subscribers. They are evaluating changes to the WWE Network to further grow and monetize their vast content (possibly looking at the idea of licensing streaming WWE content outside of the WWE Network is the rumor).

* Survivor Series brought in nearly 40,000 fans over the course of the weekend.

* They then lightly spoke about some of the expenditures they will undertake in construction of the new HQ they are moving into, piece by piece, in Stamford, CT.

* They are making more revenue than ever on their TV content, and are still looking to expand more into India & the Middle East.

* There will be a new TV deal in India, but aren’t sure when and for how much.

* They are asked about selling the Network or licensing network content. Vince says they have options, possible tiers and licensing is a possibility.

* They won’t get into specifics on Network changes, but changes could and likely will happen. Vince says there is a lot of interest from other parties in terms of licensing or taking on a partner. [LARRY: It almost sounds like they are teasing a switch to a UFC Fight Pass model for the Network; you get all the old content/library and content from other promotions while a bigger service, like an ESPN +,carries the big ticket items. ]

* They will not “merge” with the XFL and it will remain separate.

* They have been changes in restrictions delaying the India & Middle east deals.

* If a big network change happens, it will be announced in Q1 2020, “we are that far along.”

* They don’t believe their capital structure will change as they like having cash on hand for additional projects and strategies.

* Vince is asked about spending more money on talent, he says they are always adding talent and investing into TV. They had a lot of talents that were injured but they don’t have that issue right now. They have to put talents into the right storylines and going into WrestleMania, they feel they are there and will be there beyond Mania. Vince was asked specifically about the power Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard had on the product… but didn’t respond.

* They are getting pressed on the possible network changes, but Vince just says, “it will be transformative.” We also get an old we won’t get into specifics right now.

* Vince is asked about XFL crossover, which he denies and says will stay separate from WWE all the way.

* They were asked how the test version of the free WWE Network tier has done. They said it’s been too early to discuss that data and when they have good data to share, they will share it.

* Vince is asked about AEW, and he says they haven’t changed their business at all, WWE is all about characters and stories, and they don’t need to be edgy. NXT competes with them and does very well.

* With revenue increases, they are paying talent more than ever.

* Following the management changes, Vince says he’s doing more these days but that will change. “I have broad shoulders and can carry a lot.”

* Vince praises WWE as a destination job, “Who wouldn’t want to work for WWE?”

* Vince says the managerial changes happened due to clashes over vision and execution of that.

* On attendance being down internationally, they say it depends on what country, how many events, what venue they are in. There’s nothing fundamentally different between the United States and international at this point.

* On replacing Barrios & Wilson, Vince says they are searching for an exceptional talent for the job but has faith in the current management.

* The call ends.