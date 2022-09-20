WWE Shows QR Code on Raw, Leads To Hangman Game With Smackdown Date

WWE deepened the mystery of its rabbit teases on Monday’s Raw with a QR Code that led to a hangman game teasing the date of this week’s Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a QR Code in the background of a backstage segment with Austin Theory. The code led to a video of a hangman game with a white rabbit, with the topic of “Who Killed The World?”

Upon playing the game, the rabbit came up with the response “YOU DID,” when led to a wormhole of sorts that revealed the date of 9.23, which is Friday’s Smackdown. You can see the video below, per WrestlingNews.co:

The QR code behind Austin Theory takes you to this video. #WWERaw #WhiteRabbit pic.twitter.com/R4bAXYCSFX — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) September 20, 2022

WWE aired Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” at live events over this past weekend.