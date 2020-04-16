wrestling / News
WWE News: Quarterly Dividend Declared, Stock Closes Up
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has declared their quarterly dividend for stockholders. The company announced the company’s regular quarterly dividend on Thursday of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock.
The record date for the dividend will be June 15th, with the payment date set for June 25th. The news comes a day after the company conducted a hefty talent cut along with several business changes designed to help them weather the current pandemic.
– In related news, WWE’s stock closed at $39.67 on Thursday, up $0.77 (1.98%) from the previous closing price. That puts it at the highest closing price since March 10th, when the stock ended the day at $41.19. The market as a whole was up 0.14% on the day.
