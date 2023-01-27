wrestling / News
WWE Quietly Drops Tag Team Name For Sheamus & Drew McIntyre
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
When Sheamus and Drew McIntyre began to team up regularly, WWE called them the Banger Bros. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company has quietly dropped the name. This is due to WWE discovering that there is a similarly-named porn company called BangBros.
This isn’t the first time this has happened. A team consisting of Paige, Charlotte and Becky Lynch was originally called ‘Submission Sorority’ in 2015, but that was changed to Team PCB. The change was also due to sharing a name with a porn company.
