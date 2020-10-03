wrestling / News

WWE Quotes Lady Gaga To Describe Alexa Bliss-Bray Wyatt Relationship

October 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SMackdown Alexa Bliss The Fiend

Someone on WWE’s social media team seems to be a Lady Gaga fan, as they used the lyrics for her song “Bad Romance” to describe the developing relationship between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. Ever since Wyatt attacked Bliss on an episode of Smackdown, she has been acting strangely. You can see the posts below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, WWE, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading