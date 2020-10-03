WWE Quotes Lady Gaga To Describe Alexa Bliss-Bray Wyatt Relationship

Someone on WWE’s social media team seems to be a Lady Gaga fan, as they used the lyrics for her song “Bad Romance” to describe the developing relationship between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. Ever since Wyatt attacked Bliss on an episode of Smackdown, she has been acting strangely. You can see the posts below.

I want your ugly, I want your disease

I want your everything as long as it's free pic.twitter.com/Alb93uV6wp — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020

I want your drama, the touch of your hand

I want your leather-studded kiss in the sand pic.twitter.com/oA7M4bD7up — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020

You know that I want you

And you know that I need you pic.twitter.com/mQq0bQwjY2 — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020

I want your horror, I want your design

'Cause you're a criminal as long as you're mine pic.twitter.com/rNG5S7GMjv — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020