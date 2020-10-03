wrestling / News
WWE Quotes Lady Gaga To Describe Alexa Bliss-Bray Wyatt Relationship
Someone on WWE’s social media team seems to be a Lady Gaga fan, as they used the lyrics for her song “Bad Romance” to describe the developing relationship between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. Ever since Wyatt attacked Bliss on an episode of Smackdown, she has been acting strangely. You can see the posts below.
I want your ugly, I want your disease
I want your everything as long as it's free pic.twitter.com/Alb93uV6wp
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020
I want your drama, the touch of your hand
I want your leather-studded kiss in the sand pic.twitter.com/oA7M4bD7up
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020
You know that I want you
And you know that I need you pic.twitter.com/mQq0bQwjY2
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020
I want your horror, I want your design
'Cause you're a criminal as long as you're mine pic.twitter.com/rNG5S7GMjv
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020
I want your psycho, your vertigo shtick
Want you in my rear window, baby, you're sick pic.twitter.com/PO5MaYReDq
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020
I want it bad
Your bad romance.#SmackDown #LetHimIn #TheFiend @AlexaBliss_WWE @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/tWoqiVzZAc
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2020
