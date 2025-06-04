WWE News: R-Truth Chants Break Out On NXT, Myles Borne Earns Freedom From No Quarter Catch Crew

– The WWE fanbase’s support for R-Truth continued on this week’s NXT, with “We Want Truth” chants breaking out during the show. Tuesday’s episode saw fans do the same chant that was performed on Raw, showing their support during Chase U’s match with DarkState. They also chanted “What’s Up” during the Rounds Match on the show.

R-Truth announced his exit from WWE on Sunday, with reports confirming his contract is not being renewed.

More support for R-Truth as the NXT crowd chants "What's Up"pic.twitter.com/DhdvSuopqi — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 4, 2025

– Myles Borne is a free man, earning his freedom from the No Quarter Catch Crew on Tuesday’s show. Borne, who challenged for the NXT Championship at Battleground, defeated Charlie Dempsey in a rounds match on the episode and as a result, he is able to walk away from the stable and blaze his own path.

All tied up.. Charlie Dempsey picks up the second fall!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/t9UyTDgYqH — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2025