WWE News: R-Truth Says His Cousin Had a Stroke, John Cena vs. Bloodline On WWE Playlist

– R-Truth has revealed that his cousin had a stroke over the past weekend. The new Raw Tag Team Champion posted to his Twitter on Friday to note that his cousin Rosco suffered a stroke on Saturday, the night that he competed at WrestleMania and won the Tag Team Titles with The Miz.

Truth wrote:

My cousin Rosco had a stroke the night I had my Big Wrestle Mania winning the WWE tag team championship, He has ALWAYS been my biggest supporter! Every time I see him he would tell me how proud of me he was, That meant more to me than anything!! Life doesn’t come with a handbook, experience is the best teacher, take time to stop, breath, listen, learn, and absorb. We create make and will remember the memories🏾 make’em count #imagetright”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Truth’s cousin and the whole family.

