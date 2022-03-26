wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth Performing In Fort Worth Next Week, WWE Night At Cubs Game in May

March 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– R-Truth is set to perform a concert next week just ahead of WrestleMania weekend in the Dallas area. The WWE star will be performing at the Haltom Theater in Forth Worth on March 31st.

– The Chicago Cubs are doing a WWE Night for a home game against the Milwaukee Brewers. MLB.com reports that the themed night takes place on May 30th.

