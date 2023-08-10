wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Shares Pic From Performance Center, Stock Hits New High
– R-Truth is making his way back toward an in-ring return, sharing a pic from the WWE Performance Center. Truth was injured back in November when, during a match with Grayson Waller in NXT, he landed poorly on a dive and the match was stopped. He underwent surgery for the injury, which was revealed to be a torn quad.
Truth posted a photo on Thursday from the WWE Performance Center, suggesting that he’s back to training toward a return as you can see below:
#betterplay #whatitis #whatsup pic.twitter.com/MMPfx7oRFr
— Ron Killings (@RonKillings) August 9, 2023
– WWE’s stock closed at a new high on Thursday. The stock closed at $114.87, up $4.70 (4.3%) from the previous closing price.
That price beats the previous high set on July 11th when it closed at $109.05. The news comes a couple of days after it was announced by Endeavor that the WWE and UFC merger is expected to be completed in mid to late September.
