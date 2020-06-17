wrestling / News

WWE News: R-Truth & More Set For This Week’s The Bump, Titan Games Rating, Stock Down

June 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth The Bump

– R-Truth will be among the guests on this week’s episode of The Bump. The show’s Twitter account announced the news on Wednesday that Truth, Charles Robinson, Sam Roberts, Angel Garza, Tegan Nox, and Shotzi Blackheart are the guests for this week:

– WWE’s stock slipped on Tuesday, closing at $44.61. That’s down $0.64 (1.41%) from Monday’s close. However, it has gained most of that back in after hours trading, up $0.60 (1.34%) since 4:00 PM ET.

– This week’s episode of The Rock’s Titan Games drew a 0.7 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic, topping all shows on TV except TLC’s 90 Day Fiance (0.73). The show drew 3.794 million viewers, making the show down a tick and up slightly from last week’s 0.7 demo rating and 3.899 million viewers.

