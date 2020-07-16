WWE News: WWE Racing Showdown Game Superstars Revealed, Stock Up

The in-game superstars have been revealed for the new mobile game WWE Racing Showdown. The game’s official Twitter account posted to announce that Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Seth Rollins are in the game. They also hashtagged several other stars like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Edge, but it’s not clear if they’re in the game or not.

The game is in preview beta now and sees players take on the roles of WWE stars on motorcycles as they try to take out other competitors in a race.

– WWE’s stock jumped to $47.12 on Wednesday, up $1.55 (3.4%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.04% on the day.