WWE News: Randy Orton Has 20th Anniversary Celebration On Raw, Edge Reveals Stable Name

– Randy Orton celebrated his 20th anniversary in WWE with a segment and then a match on this week’s Raw. Orton started off the show with the celebration segment, which saw a host of people come down to the ring including Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, the Usos, Ezekiel, and Cody Rhodes. RK-Bro then teamed up with Rhodes and Ezekiel to face the heels in the main event, which saw the babyfaces get the win:

– Edge and Damian Priest appeared in a segment on the show where they revealed that their group name is Judgment Day. Priest defeated Finn Balor on tonight’s show as well: