WWE News: Randy Orton Says ‘I Haven’t Been Holding Anyone Down,’ Mia Yim’s Family Attends TakeOver, Cesaro and Xavier Woods Get LPL Invites

– Randy Orton posted a tweet ahead of his WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston. He will face him later tonight at Summerslam later tonight. You can check out Orton’s tweet below.

Randy Orton wrote: “I haven’t been holding anyone down for 11 years, I’ve been making history for 18. At this event, in this building, I became the youngest WWE World Heavyweight Champion…and tonight I add another #SummerSlam win, another championship reign. #14Time”

– WWE released a video on Mia Yim bringing her family out for her NXT TakeOver: Toronto II. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a video of Xavier Woods and Cesaro receiving their LPL invites. You can check out that clip below.