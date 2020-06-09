wrestling / News

WWE News: Randy Orton Interrupts The Peep Show, Kurt Angle Predicts Edge vs. Orton

June 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Edge Raw 5-18-20

– Randy Orton made a surprise appearance during the Christian’s Peep Show segment of Raw, saying he’ll end Edge’s redemption story at Backlash. You can see video of the segment below:

– Speaking of Edge vs. Orton, Kurt Angle appeared on Raw and predicted that Edge would beat Orton:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edge, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE, WWE Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading