WWE News: Randy Orton Interrupts The Peep Show, Kurt Angle Predicts Edge vs. Orton
June 9, 2020
– Randy Orton made a surprise appearance during the Christian’s Peep Show segment of Raw, saying he’ll end Edge’s redemption story at Backlash. You can see video of the segment below:
– Speaking of Edge vs. Orton, Kurt Angle appeared on Raw and predicted that Edge would beat Orton:
Oh, it's true. IT'S DAMN TRUE.@RealKurtAngle is picking @EdgeRatedR to defeat @RandyOrton this Sunday at #WWEBacklash! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hHvE1YP7B5
— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2020
