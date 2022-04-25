WWE News: Randy Orton Interview From The Bump Online, Stars Name Favorite Orton Moments, Veer’s Theme Song Release

– WWE has released the full interview with Randy Orton from The Bump after it had technical issues on last week’s show. You can check out the full video below:

– In other Orton news, WWE posted the following video of stars including Riddle, Cody Rhodes and more sharing their favorite Orton moments in honor of his 20th anniversary in WWE:

– WWE posted Veer Mahaan’s official theme song, titled “Roar”: