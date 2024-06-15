WWE News: Randy Orton Returns To TV On Smackdown, Baron Corbin Aids Apollo Crews Against Legado Del Fantasma

– Randy Orton made his return to WWE TV on this week’s Smackdown to help Kevin Owens fight off The Bloodline. Orton made his first appearance on the show on Friday since losig to Gunther at WWE King & Queen of the Ring, coming down to the ring after Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens through Bloodline tactics. As The Bloodline beat on Owens, Orton came down to the ring and helped him fight the group off, as you can see below.

– Baron Corbin found himself helping Apollo Crews try to deal with Legado Del Fantasma on Friday’s show. After Legado mocked Corbin in a backstage segment, Santos Escobar competed in a match against Crews. Corbin came down to the ring and neutralized Angel & Humberto, but Escobar was still able to get a win with a roll-up.