WWE News: Randy Orton Gets Revenge on Legends, Keith Lee vs. Andrade Highlights

– Randy Orton got his revenge on the legends who cost him his match at Clash of Champions, destroying them in the final segment on Raw. Orton snuck into the locker room where Shawn Michaels, Christian, Big Show and Ric Flair were hanging out at th4e end of the show, turning off the lights and using night vision goggles to lay waste to the four:

– WWE posted a clip from Keith Lee’s win over Andrade that you can see below. Lee defeated Andrade and then said later in the show that he was looking to get into the title picture: