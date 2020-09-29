wrestling / News
WWE News: Randy Orton Gets Revenge on Legends, Keith Lee vs. Andrade Highlights
September 29, 2020 | Posted by
– Randy Orton got his revenge on the legends who cost him his match at Clash of Champions, destroying them in the final segment on Raw. Orton snuck into the locker room where Shawn Michaels, Christian, Big Show and Ric Flair were hanging out at th4e end of the show, turning off the lights and using night vision goggles to lay waste to the four:
– WWE posted a clip from Keith Lee’s win over Andrade that you can see below. Lee defeated Andrade and then said later in the show that he was looking to get into the title picture:
More Trending Stories
- Note on Planned Finish For RAW Tag Team Title Match at Clash of Champions
- Lisa Marie Varon Said She Was Never Planned For Royal Rumble 2020 Return
- CM Punk Says He Didn’t Watch Clash of Champions, Claims WWE Makes Things Too Stressful On Talent
- More Details on Significant Match Changes for Clash of Champions, Wrestlers Expressing Frustration Backstage (SPOILERS)