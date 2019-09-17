WWE News: Randy Orton Says Baron Corbin ‘Gets the Art,’ Mike Kanellis Needs a Vacation, Straight Up Steve Austin Clip With Dale Earnhardt Jr.

– WWE Superstar Randy Orton took to Twitter this week to begrudgingly compliment Baron Corbin. He responded to a tweet by Lance Storm, who wrote, “Corbin takes a lot of shit but that dude always plants guys flat and safe. Even when that catch didn’t go right.”

Orton later wrote in response on the topic of Baron Corbin, “Hate to say it but he’s one of the few that gets the art.” You can check out that tweet below.

Hate to say it but he’s one of the few that gets the art https://t.co/P5Fpbw5ygm — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 17, 2019

– Needless to say, Mike Bennett is likely under a lot of stress right now. Last night on Raw, his wife Maria Kanellis claimed Ricochet and then later Rusev interrupted and came out when she was about to reveal the father of her baby. Then, Mike Kanellis got smashed by both men last night on Raw. On top of that, announcer Corey Graves called Kanellis a “beta cuck” live on the air.

– USA Network released a new preview clip for Straight Up Steve Austin featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. You can check out that clip below.