WWE News: Randy Orton Talks With Sexxy Red After NXT, Classic Rikishi & The Rock vs. Kane & Kurt Angle Match
October 9, 2024 | Posted by
– Randy Orton got a chance to speak with Sexxy Red after this week’s NXT, and the video is online. Orton and Red were both on Tuesday’s show, and WWE posted an NXT digital exclusive of the two talking after the show as you can see below:
– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the following full match pitting Rikishi & The Rock against Kane & Kurt Angle from the October 9th, 2000 episode of Raw:
