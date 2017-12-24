WWE News: Randy Savage Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Network Clip Shows John Cena Attacking Vince McMahon at 2007 Tribute to the Troops

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features the nWo rebirth of Macho Man Randy Savage with the Macho Madness. You can check out the new video in the player below.

– WWE released a vintage clip for the WWE Network online, showing John Cena, disguised as Santa Claus, in the ring with Vince McMahon at the 2007 Tribute to the Troops. He then delivers an Attitude Adjustment on Vince McMahon. You can check out the WWE Network clip below.