WWE News: WWE Ranks In SportsPro Most Marketable Properties List, WWE Playlist Previews Crown Jewel Match

October 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE came in among SportsPro’s 50 most marketable properties list for 2021. The WWE PR Twitter account posted about the news on Monday:

[email protected] ranked #20 in @SportsPro’s 2021 50 Most Marketable Properties list, an annual ranking of the world’s sports properties, including leagues, teams, governing bodies and major events.”

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel:

article topics :

