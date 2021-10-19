wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Ranks In SportsPro Most Marketable Properties List, WWE Playlist Previews Crown Jewel Match
October 18, 2021
– WWE came in among SportsPro’s 50 most marketable properties list for 2021. The WWE PR Twitter account posted about the news on Monday:
“[email protected] ranked #20 in @SportsPro’s 2021 50 Most Marketable Properties list, an annual ranking of the world’s sports properties, including leagues, teams, governing bodies and major events.”
.@WWE ranked #20 in @SportsPro’s 2021 50 Most Marketable Properties list, an annual ranking of the world's sports properties, including leagues, teams, governing bodies and major events. https://t.co/zkZPr3bEY8
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 18, 2021
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel:
