WWE News: Raquel Rodriguez Attacks Rhea Ripley On NXT, Carmelo Hayes Beats Wes Lee

– Raquel Rodriguez got one over on Rhea Ripley, attacking her and costing her a match on this week’s NXT. Rodriguez, who is set to face Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at Payback, came out during tonight’s show and attacked Ripley during a mixed tag match where she was teaming with Dominik Mysterio against Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee. Rodriguez and Ripley brawled to the back, which let Lee get the pinfall win over Mysterio.

– Carmelo Hayes is still the NXT Champion following the Heatwave-themed episode, as he defeated Wes Lee in order to retain his title. It was noted at the start of the match that this is first time two Black men competed in the main event for the NXT Championship.