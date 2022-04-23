wrestling / News
WWE News: Raquel Rodriguez Making Smackdown Debut Next Week, Latest Lacey Evans Vignette
April 22, 2022 | Posted by
– Raquel Rodriguez will make her debut on Smackdown on next week’s show. During Friday’s episode, it was announced that Rodriguez will make her in-ring debut for the Blue Brand on next week’s show, as you can see below.
WWE is taping tonight’s matches tonight, and will have results from the taping later.
– WWE aired the latest vignette for Lacey Evans on tonight’s show promoting her return and delving further into her background:
