– Programming Insider has ratings and viewership numbers for last weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The live NBC broadcast topped the key demo ratings for Saturday night. The show was also simulcast on Peacock.

The live NBC telecast averaged 1.425 million viewers. The show finished eighth in viewership for primetime programming, with the MLB game on fox topping viewership for Saturday with 1.991 million viewers. The May 25 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event averaged 1.969 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Saturday Night’s Main Event drew an average 0.33 rating, finishing first in the key demo. The May 25 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event drew an average 0.54 rating.

Last Saturday’s show was headlined by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title in Goldberg’s retirement match. Gunther ultimately won the bout via submission, ending Goldberg’s long career.

Ratings and viewership data for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock are not available to the public.