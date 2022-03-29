WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Hit Highest Mark Since August For WrestleMania 38 Go-Home Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s WWE Raw, which served as the WrestleMania 38 go-home episode. Raw brought in 1.979 million viewers on USA Network, and that’s the highest mark for the show since the post-SummerSlam edition on August 23 of last year.

Hour 1 averaged 2.052 million viewers, Hour 2 averaged 2.100 million viewers, and Hour 3 averaged 1.786 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw notched a 0.55 rating with 721,000 viewers, which is also the highest rating for the series since the August 23 edition.

Thurston notes that nearly all demos were up double-digits in percentage compared to the last four weeks, though female viewership earned the biggest boost with female 18 to 49 up 29 percent and female 35 to 49 up 29 percent.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked No. 1 on cable on Monday.

Raw featured RK-Bro vs. The Usos in the main event, Kevin Owens sending a message to Steve Austin ahead of The KO Show at WrestleMania 38, and much more.