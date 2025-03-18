Last Week’s WWE Raw Tops 3 Million Views On Netflix

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw saw a slight diip in viewers from the previous week. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending March 9nd, and the March 3rd episode of Raw scored 3.0 million viewers throughout the week based on 6.0 million total hours viewed.

That number is down 3.2% from the March 3rd episode’s 3.1 million views. It was still up from the three weeks prior however, which did 2.6 million, 2.8 million, and 2.8 million viewers. The show ranked in the top 10 in 16 countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, El Salvador, United States, Egypt, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Raw was ranked #6 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the first week of limited series Adolescence (24.3 million views), the third week of Running Point season one (6.0 million views), the fourth week of limited series Zero Day (4.4 million views), Beauty In Black season one’s sixth week (3.9 million), and week two of Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 7 (3.2 million).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.29 million views per week for new episodes.