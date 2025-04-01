Last Week’s WWE Raw Down Slightly From Previous Week

Last week’s episode of WWE Raw saw a downtick in viewership on Netflix to the week before. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday for the week ending March 30th, and the March 24th episode of Raw brought in 3.0 million views throughout the week based on 5.4 million total hours viewed.

That number is up 3.2% from the March 10th episode’s 3.1 million views and tied with the number for the March 10th episode. The show ranked in the top 10 in 22 countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, United States, Bulgaria, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malta, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

Raw was ranked #4 among English TV shows for the week on the service behind the third week of limited series Adolescence (30.4 million views), Residence season one’s second week (8.8 million), and the first week of Million Dollar Season season one (3.7 million views).

Since debuting on Netflix to start the year, Raw is averaging 3.250 million views per week for new episodes.