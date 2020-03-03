Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 3.02.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Raw tag Team Title Match: The Street Profits defeated Champions Seth Rollins & Murphy @ 7:50 via pin [***½]

– 24/7 Title Match: Champion Riddick Moss defeated Ricochet @ 8:30 via pin [**]

– Aleister Black defeated Karl Anderson @ 5:30 via pin [*½]

– Aleister Black defeated Luke Gallows @ 3:30 via DQ [*]

– AJ Styles defeated Aleister Black @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott @ 4:35 via pin [*½]

– Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane @ 12:40 via submission [**]

– Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade & Angel Garza @ 19:20 via pin [***½]

– Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, & Jerry Lawler are on commentary.

Brock Arrives : Heyman introduces himself, doing his usual shtick. It’s his job to hype Mania, and while he credit to the card the main event is a sham. You all know it, but WWE is trying to sell you on Drew. Drew is a hyped up fraud. You cheer him because he eliminated Bock after Brock dominated the Rumble. Brock was low blowed by Ricochet, which is why Drew was able to eliminate him. He calls the fans Pavlovian dogs, and it doesn’t mean that Drew can actually beat Brock at Mania. The next time Brock sees Drew, it’s over just like that. Drew is a stupid big bitch who will be squashed by Brock. Drew arrives, they go face to face and Brock backs off… tries to attack but eats a claymore. As Brock sold and slowly left. Drew kicked his fucking head off again! He followed with a third and Brock was down. I loved this, Paul’s delivery was great as always, Drew got to stand tall, & the crowd loved it. Brock sold it extremely well on top of that.

Champions Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. The Street Profits : They claim this is the Profits last shot at the titles. AOP are at ringside. They brawl to begin, Ford’s dive is caught and he’s slammed to the barricades. The champions isolate Dawkins and take early control, grounding him as Seth picks up near falls. The champions work double teams, Ford is nowhere to be seen and it’s bad news for the challengers. Murphy works the heat, until Dawkins runs wild on the floor. Ford is alive, tags in and the tope con hello follows as he fires up and runs wild on the champions, picking up near falls. Seth eventually cuts him off, and it breaks down. Dawkins is dumped, miscommunication by the champions and Ford takes control until Seth dumps him. This leads to AOP looking to attack, but they get tossed. Kevin sneaks in, stuns Seth and Ford follows with the frog splash to win the championships. The Street Profits defeated Champions Seth Rollins & Murphy @ 7:50 via pin [***½] This was really good, with a great layout, new champions and an angle to set up Rollins & Owens for Mania.

– Backstage, Seth isn’t thrilled with Charly trying to interview him. He demands a rematch at Elimination Chamber. Kevin can name the time, place and stipulation and he will crucify him.

Ricochet vs. Champion Riddick Moss : Ricochet uses his speed, takes control early on until Moss mows him down. Moss took over, working the heat on Ricochet with strikes to who are you chants. He then dumps Ricochet to the floor. Post break and Ricochet starts firing back. He makes the comeback, and picks up a near fall. Moss cuts him off, but Ricochet keeps firing back until Moss finished him with a neck breaker driver. Champion Riddick Moss defeated Ricochet @ 8:30 via pin [**] It was ok, poor Ricochet…

– Asuka prepares Kari Sane backstage.

– Promo time for Styles, he’s pissed at the Undertaker for stealing his trophy. He then rants about Marl Walhberg trying to hive him advice. They show the video and Styles isn’t pleased. He should be celebrating tonight but he’s not happy about Marky Mark giving him advice. Styles refuses his advice and hopes Taker is watching as they are on a collision course. “Undertaker, you are a legend among LEGENDS. You’re just trying to hold onto that spotlight that isn’t yours anymore. It’s MINE!”

Aleister Black vs. Karl Anderson : Styles says Black has to beat Karl to get to him. Black runs wild as we take a commercial. Post break and Karl hits a spinebuster for 2. Black makes the comeback, runs wild and Black mass finishes it. Aleister Black defeated Karl Anderson @ 5:30 via pin [*½] Half of this was commercial, we got almost no real action.

– Styles says Black now has to beat Luke gallows to get to face him.

Aleister Black vs. Luke Gallows : Gallows attacks, beats him ass and takes control. Gallows grounds him with strikes, Black fires up, cuts him off and then gets dumped. This hasn’t even been long and feels really lethargic as Gallows dumps him again so Styles can attack. Gallows starts picking up near falls as Black rolled back in. The energy is so low so Gallows reads the crowd and grounds things to excite them. Was there enough sarcasm there? They traded strikes. Gallows then got DQ’d for kicking too much ass. Aleister Black defeated Luke Gallows @ 3:30 via DQ [*] Crap.

– The Good brothers hit the magic killer on Black.

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles : Styles dominates at the bell, working over his weakened opponent with ease. Styles hit the brainbuster, and phenomenal forearm with Undertaker pin to win. AJ Styles defeated Aleister Black @ 2:00 via pin [NR] In theory the angle isn’t bad, making the face fight through the heel minions to get to Styles, but none of it was really any good (outside of AJ showing his asshole side) and I felt it really helped kill the show’s momentum.

– Ruby Riott comments on the Elimination Chamber match. She will strike when she wants and there are no friends in the chamber.

Ruby Riott vs. Liv Morgan : Sarah Logan is the special referee. This is part of the hype for the Elimination Chamber match as the RIOTT SQUAD EXPLODES. They brawl at the bell as Liv takes control, picking up a near fall. Ruby quickly cuts her off, and grounds the action, as there is no heat for this. Ruby dominates, argues with Sarah and that allows Liv to fire back. Liv accidentally shoved Ruby into Sarah, Ruby complains about the count and Liv cradles Ruby as Sarah fast counts her. Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott @ 4:35 via pin [*½] As an angle, it’s fine, as a match, it was an unfortunate mess. Can we have the first 45-minutes back please?

– Sarah laid them out post match.

– We get highlights of the Orton vs. Edge saga.

– Jose runs into Rowan backstage and asks him what’s in the cage. Rowan says since Jose asked nicely he’ll show them. It’s the Thanagarian Snare Beast. Jon Peters has apparently joined the Raw writing team, because you see, spiders are the most ferocious killers in the animal kingdom. “All right man, I’ll spider it up for ya…” – Kevin Smith

– Asuka says Baszler is lucky she’s injured tonight but will win the chamber to face Becky at Mania. They gloriously laugh like villains and I love them.

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane : Baszler easily trips her up and just toys with Sane. Sane picks up the pace, taking control and mocking Baszler. Baszler quickly cuts her off, and starts taking apart her knee. Baszler pummels her and continues to control. Baszler goes back to the knee, stomps on her ankle and levels her with the head kick. Becky arrives and Baszler dumps Sane. Post break and Becky is on commentary as Sane makes a comeback, runs wild and heads up top. Baszler cuts her off and the superplex follows for 2. Sane counters back with a spear, Baszler counters the insane elbow and chokes her out. Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane @ 12:40 via submission [**] This was ok, but not exactly a hot showcase match for Shayna.

– Rey & Humberto promise to end things with Andrade & Angel Garza.

Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade & Angel Garza : Vega is at ringside. Hot start as Andrade and Carrillo brawl. Garza slams Rey to the barricades as they all spill to the floor. That allowed the heels to take control, isolating Carrillo with quick tags and double teams. Carrillo made the comeback and THE PANTS ARE OFF! Rey flies in, tope by Carrillo. Post break and Carrillo fights off Andrade until Garza cuts him off. Double teams follow for a near fall. The heels continue the heat on Carrillo, isolating him until he makes the desperation tag. Rey runs wild, working over Andrade as it breaks down. Carrillo misses a dive and eats the barricade. Post break as Andrade misses the running knee and spills to the floor. Rey tags in, but Garza cuts him off. The destroyer by Rey gets 2.Andrade takes control with the Eddie tribute suplexes, Carrillo made the save but it didn’t last long as Andrade cuts him off and picked up a near fall. It breaks down and the finish saw Rey hit 619s as Carrillo finished Andrade with the moonsault. Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade & Angel Garza @ 19:20 via pin [***½] This was a really good tag that played off the feud well as the babyfaces finally picked up the win in the feud. While a lot of fun, I think it went a little long as there were some odd structure spots in the middle. I still think we’re heading towards a four-way for the US Title with thee guys.

– Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles has been added to the PPV in a NO DQ Match. Also, new champions the Street Profits vs. Rollins & Murphy.

Beth Gives an Update on Edge : Beth Phoenix arrives and is interrupted by Randy Orton. Beth refuses to hg or shake hands, calling Orton a son of a bitch. She needs her husband, the mother to his children, who deserve their father. Orton circles her and says that Edge won’t be back or wrestle again. He owes Beth an explanation, and says back in 1999, he got to meet WWE agents to help him get into the business. He was just a fan, but grew up in the business. He got to see all the stars, and Edge showed respect to his father and told Cowboy Bob he was a great bad guy and a reason he got into the business. He was introduced to Edge and Edge wished him luck and said they may work together one day. That motivated Orton and years later they battled allover the world and stole the show. They started rated RKO, but he hit the wall and made bad choices. But Edge saved him and made him realize there is more to life and he became a family man. Edge saved his life, and he returned the favor because Edge came back and got a great reaction. Orton realized that Edge thought he was back for good. Orton knew better and didn’t want someone to pit Edge in a wheelchair. How are your daughters by the way? He loves Edge, Beth and their kids so he sent him home. The sad truth is that everyone blames him, but it isn’t his fault, it’s Beth’s fault because she enabled him. Edge is a junkie for the crowd and Beth didn’t step in and stop him. Beth is crying now, and Orton says he loves their kids & Edge more than Beth ever could. Beth slaps him and Orton RKOs her and leaves. Orton nailed this, he was great here and the Orton vs. Edge stuff feels like the most compelling story WWE has done in a long time. This was great.

