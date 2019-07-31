Two Matches Locally Advertised for Next Week’s Raw in Pittsburgh

– The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is advertising two matches for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. This will be the last Raw before Summerslam 2019.

The arena is advertising a double main event featuring Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss in a Triple Threat Match for the Raw women’s title. Also, The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) will face Ricochet, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman in a six-man tag team match. These could be dark main events for the show.

The arena is also advertising Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Naomi and The Usos are also advertised for the show. In addition to these names, the WWE website has WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans advertised.