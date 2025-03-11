WWE Raw To Air In Afternoon In US Next Three Weeks Due To European Tour

WWE Raw will be airing in the daytime in the US for the next few weeks due to the company’s European tour. Netflix has confirmed that the next three weeks of shows, when the company is in Belgium and the UK, will air live as the shows air which means that in the US the shows will air in the afternoon ET.

The airtimes for the next three weeks (per Fightful) are as follows:

* March 17th: 3 PM ET (Brussels, Belgium)

* March 24th: 4 PM ET (Glasgow, Scotland)

* March 31st: 3 PM ET (London, England)