WWE Raw Reportedly Set To Air Live Worldwide Starting With Netflix Move

WWE Raw will be going live around the world starting with its move to Netflix, per a new report. The show moves to the streaming service starting with the first episode of 2025, and PWInsider has confirmed with high-level sources in WWE that the plan is to air the show live no matter where it is taping once the show makes the move.

This is significant for US audiences because when Raw tapes in another part of the world, it will be airing in the US at the same time regardless of the time difference. That would, for example, likely place UK tapings as airing in the early afternoon ET. WWE will be touring Europe in the leadup to WrestleMania 41.

The plan is to have the show air live as it happens, with the VOD available as soon as possible after it goes off the air.