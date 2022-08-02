WWE Raw Airs First Hour Commercial-Free

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw aired its first hour commercial-free. As noted earlier, it was reported that USA Network had given WWE license to make tonight’s show, which was reportedly set to be a “statement show,” commercial free for the first hour. That did end up coming to pass as there were no ads from the show’s start at 8 PM ET until 9:06 PM ET.

The first hour of the show featured Becky Lynch solidifying her babyface turn and being attacked by Bayley’s group, a video from Logan Paul, Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins, and part of an Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka match that was interrupted by Bayley’s group. That led to Bianca Belair making the save and challenging one of the three to a match, which IYO SKY accepted before the show went to break.