History will go down on Raw tonight as the first-ever Women’s Champions Showcase takes place, pitting Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross. Who will come out on top in this monumental tag team encounter?

A contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will also take place.

Also scheduled for tonight’s episode:

– A new episode of Firefly Fun House

– King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander

– King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe

– Rey Mysterio returns to Raw