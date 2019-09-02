wrestling / News
Women’s Championship Showcase, Contract Signing Announced For WWE Raw
– WWE announced a women’s championship showcase match for tonight’s WWE Raw as Becky Lynch and Bayley will team to take on Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.
History will go down on Raw tonight as the first-ever Women’s Champions Showcase takes place, pitting Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.
Who will come out on top in this monumental tag team encounter?
A contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will also take place.
Also scheduled for tonight’s episode:
– A new episode of Firefly Fun House
– King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Baron Corbin vs. Cedric Alexander
– King of the Ring Quarterfinal Match: Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe
– Rey Mysterio returns to Raw
