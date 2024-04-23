WWE Raw and Main Event Producers for This Week

– Fightful Select has the details on the producers for last night’s WWE Raw and Main Event TV tapings:

* For Main event, Shawn Daivari produced Apollo Crews vs. Ivar

* Daivari also produced The Creed Brothers vs. Gallus on Main Event.

* Adam Pearce produced the Damian Priest and Jey Uso promo segment.

* Kenny Dysktra produced the DIY vs. Awesome Truth Tag Team Title match.

* Michael Hayes and Robert Roode produced Gunther’s promo segment.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced the Drew McIntyre promo segment with Sheamus, along with Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Jason Jordan produced the Chad Gable and Alpha Academy segment.

* Jason Jordan also produced Ricochet and Andrade vs. Santos Escobar and JD McDonagh on WWE Raw.

* Tyson Kidd and Petey Williams produced the women’s battle royal for the vacant Women’s World Championship.