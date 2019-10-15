wrestling / News
WWE Raw Rating Drops Again
– ShowBuzzDaily reports that WWE Raw averaged a 0.73 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.279 million viewers, down 2% in both from last week’s 0.75 and 2.334 million viewers. This marks the third straight week that the rating has dropped.
As you can see from the hourly breakdown below, the third hour dipped in a big way.
Hour 1 – 2.521 million viewers, .82 rating
Hour 2 – 2.318 million viewers, .76 rating
Hour 3 – 1.997 million viewers, .63 rating
Monday Night Football won the night with a 4.45 demo rating and 13.339 million viewers.
