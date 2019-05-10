WWE Raw in Belgium Results 5.9.19: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, More

May 9, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday, with Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin and more. The results are below, per Fightful:

– Titus O’Neil def. EC3.

– Aleister Black & Ricochet def. The Revival.

– Intercontinental Title Match: Finn Balor (c) def. Elias.

– Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre.

Let's go Roman reigns and Braun strowman win at #WWEBrussels pic.twitter.com/XfzNAaeXpr — Yorn (@Yorn121) May 9, 2019

– Mojo Rawley def. Apollo Crews.

– Beth Phoenix & Natalya def. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan.

end of the night. i love wrestling beyond words ❤️ #WWEBrussels pic.twitter.com/aFMm3Yrc4J — amy (@amyZara_) May 9, 2019

– Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin.