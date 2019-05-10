wrestling / News

WWE Raw in Belgium Results 5.9.19: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, More

May 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday, with Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin and more. The results are below, per Fightful:

– Titus O’Neil def. EC3.

– Aleister Black & Ricochet def. The Revival.

– Intercontinental Title Match: Finn Balor (c) def. Elias.

– Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre.

– Mojo Rawley def. Apollo Crews.

– Beth Phoenix & Natalya def. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan.

– Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin.

