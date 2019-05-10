wrestling / News
WWE Raw in Belgium Results 5.9.19: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, More
– WWE held a Raw-branded live event in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday, with Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin and more. The results are below, per Fightful:
– Titus O’Neil def. EC3.
– Aleister Black & Ricochet def. The Revival.
– Intercontinental Title Match: Finn Balor (c) def. Elias.
– Braun Strowman & Roman Reigns def. Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre.
– Mojo Rawley def. Apollo Crews.
– Beth Phoenix & Natalya def. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan.
– Universal Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. Baron Corbin.
