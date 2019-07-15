wrestling / News
WWE Announces Raw Cross Brand Battle Royal to Determine Brock Lesnar’s Summerslam Opponent, Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton Set for Match
– WWE has announced that there will be a battle royal tonight on Raw. It will be a Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal tonight featuring the top Superstars from both Raw and Smackdown Live. The winner will face Brock Lesnar at Summerslam 2019 for his Universal title.
The Raw field will include Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley. For the Smackdown Live participants, it will be Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Cesaro, and Big E. Here’s the full announcement for the battle royal.
Lesnar’s challenger to be named in Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal
With Brock Lesnar reinstalled as Universal Champion following his Money in the Bank cash-in at WWE Extreme Rules, the business of naming his challenger must be addressed. WWE officials have opened the field and sanctioned a “Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal” between some of the top Superstars from Raw and SmackDown, with the winner to challenge The Beast Incarnate at next month’s event. The Raw participants are Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Rey Mysterio, while SmackDown LIVE will field Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton and freshly-crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E. May the best man win …
