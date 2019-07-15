WWE Announces Raw Cross Brand Battle Royal to Determine Brock Lesnar’s Summerslam Opponent, Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton Set for Match

– WWE has announced that there will be a battle royal tonight on Raw. It will be a Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal tonight featuring the top Superstars from both Raw and Smackdown Live. The winner will face Brock Lesnar at Summerslam 2019 for his Universal title.

The Raw field will include Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley. For the Smackdown Live participants, it will be Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Cesaro, and Big E. Here’s the full announcement for the battle royal.