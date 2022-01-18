wrestling / News
WWE Raw Reportedly Being Bumped To SyFy For Two Weeks Next Month
January 18, 2022 | Posted by
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE Raw is set to temporarily switch networks for two weeks next month due to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are set to begin on February 4.
According to Johnson, USA Network is scheduled to air live coverage of the Winter Olympics on February 7 and February 14, which in turn, would bump Raw off of the network for the first time in decades.
Johnson notes that USA Network will air Men’s Figure Skating on February 7 and Freestyle Skiing on February 14.
WWE has yet to officially announce the move.
More Trending Stories
- Rumor Killer On Potential AEW Involvement In Royal Rumble
- Charlotte Flair On Ignoring Wrestling Rumor Sites, Her Character Change Last Year, More
- Eric Bischoff On Sean Waltman Being Big Reason For nWo’s Success, Konnan Joining the Faction In 1997
- Tay Conti, Anna Jay & The Bunny Share Pics From Street Fight Following WWE Criticism