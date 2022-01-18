WWE Raw Reportedly Being Bumped To SyFy For Two Weeks Next Month

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE Raw is set to temporarily switch networks for two weeks next month due to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are set to begin on February 4.

According to Johnson, USA Network is scheduled to air live coverage of the Winter Olympics on February 7 and February 14, which in turn, would bump Raw off of the network for the first time in decades.

Johnson notes that USA Network will air Men’s Figure Skating on February 7 and Freestyle Skiing on February 14.

WWE has yet to officially announce the move.