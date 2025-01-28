wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Attacks Cody Rhodes After Raw Goes Off-Air, Penta Interrupts Bron Breakker During Raw

January 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw 1-27-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Last night’s WWE Raw ended with a tense staredown between WWE Undisputed Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. However, the action continued after the Netflix broadcast went off the air. Per Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes, SmackDown Superstar Carmelo Hayes attacked Cody Rhodes after the Netflix stream ended. Melo declared, “Plot twist Atlanta. I’m closing this show out.”

Cody Rhodes managed to retaliate, hitting Hayes with a Cross Rhodes, followed by a Powerbomb through a table. You can view a clip of the brawl below:

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Penta declared themselves for the men’s Royal Rumble at this weekend’s premium live event. Additionally, Penta interrupted Bron Breakker during his backstage promo segment, with Penta eyeing Breakker’s Intercontinental Title belt. Penta then made his zero miedo sign to Breakker before walking off. You can view that interaction below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bron Breakker, Penta, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading