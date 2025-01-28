– Last night’s WWE Raw ended with a tense staredown between WWE Undisputed Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. However, the action continued after the Netflix broadcast went off the air. Per Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes, SmackDown Superstar Carmelo Hayes attacked Cody Rhodes after the Netflix stream ended. Melo declared, “Plot twist Atlanta. I’m closing this show out.”

Cody Rhodes managed to retaliate, hitting Hayes with a Cross Rhodes, followed by a Powerbomb through a table. You can view a clip of the brawl below:

Carmelo Hayes attacks Cody Rhodes after #WWERaw goes off the air. “Plot twist Atlanta. I’m closing this show out.” – @Carmelo_WWE pic.twitter.com/cm0qwbHihk — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) January 28, 2025

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Penta declared themselves for the men’s Royal Rumble at this weekend’s premium live event. Additionally, Penta interrupted Bron Breakker during his backstage promo segment, with Penta eyeing Breakker’s Intercontinental Title belt. Penta then made his zero miedo sign to Breakker before walking off. You can view that interaction below: