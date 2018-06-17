Photos and Clips From WWE Raw Event in Champaign, Illinois

– As previously reported, WWE held a Raw-branded house show in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday night with a six-man main event. Here are some photos and clips from the event that were posted on social media.

That moment when Roman Reigns looks right at you <3 #WWEChampaign pic.twitter.com/4n03v99cyv — Anne Gray (@poisonivyecho81) June 17, 2018

Muchas gracias, #WWEChampaign.. All of you WONDERFUL #WOKEN Fireflies FUELED The #DELETERSofWORLDS to render our opposition OBSOLETE. pic.twitter.com/7OzFIjRtjJ — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 17, 2018