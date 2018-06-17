wrestling / News
Photos and Clips From WWE Raw Event in Champaign, Illinois
– As previously reported, WWE held a Raw-branded house show in Champaign, Illinois on Saturday night with a six-man main event. Here are some photos and clips from the event that were posted on social media.
Can’t wait for this Sunday’s #MITB action!? Come to #WWEChampaign! Tickets are still available, doors open at 6pm! See all your favorite #RAW superstars including @WWERomanReigns and the #GoldenOne himself @goldust pic.twitter.com/HG06imcwX8
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2018
That moment when Roman Reigns looks right at you <3 #WWEChampaign pic.twitter.com/4n03v99cyv
— Anne Gray (@poisonivyecho81) June 17, 2018
Time for the main event #WWEChampaign pic.twitter.com/W3f7R1VkBv
— Jeff VL (@JeffVL) June 17, 2018
Seth dives on Elias at #WWEChampaign video from @cassiedeadmond's IG Story #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/LSvKETz6L5
— Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) June 17, 2018
Different night, same result #WWEChampaign pic.twitter.com/ixRyEd3N9Z
— Jeff VL (@JeffVL) June 17, 2018
Muchas gracias, #WWEChampaign.. All of you WONDERFUL #WOKEN Fireflies FUELED The #DELETERSofWORLDS to render our opposition OBSOLETE. pic.twitter.com/7OzFIjRtjJ
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 17, 2018
#AlwayzReady…It’s that simple. #WWEChampaign pic.twitter.com/vK2iq3csuc
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 17, 2018
First match after intermission Breezano vs Dolph & Drew. #wwechampaign pic.twitter.com/eiRZL8dOtf
— Jeff VL (@JeffVL) June 17, 2018